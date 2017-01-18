Samsung's 2017 flagship phone, the Galaxy S8, has been making news for months, but only in terms of its features. Now, the price and release details of the upcoming device have surfaced online, evoking excitement among fans.

Samsung has finalised all the features of the Galaxy S8 series, and it will showcase it at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, but only for a select group of participants at the Barcelona event, Twitter spy Ricciolo claims. The official launch is expected to take place on March 29, and the roll-out will start in April, he added.

Also read: Android co-founder Andy Rubin's Essential mobile to take on Apple, Google and Samsung in 2017; all you need to know

The Samsung phone is expected to come in two versions — Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, which will cost €849 (approx. $907/Rs.61,640) and €949 (roughly $1014/Rs. 68,900), respectively.

The prices of the leaked Galaxy S8 series are almost €200 more than that of its predecessor, when they were launched in 2016. However, Samsung may be able to justify the expensive price tag, as the Galaxy S8 series is expected to house state-of-the-art features ranging from sophisticated digital assistant, high-grade build materials, top-notch camera, advanced biometric systems and more.

#S8 is READY & will be present to mwc,though NOT showcased to big public.. Little bird told me 3/29 , available w17, from 849 !!! #galaxyS8 — Ricciolo (@Ricciolo1) January 16, 2017

Samsung Galaxy S8: What we know so far

Samsung, whose brand image took a severe hit due to the sudden exit of the Galaxy Note7, is betting high on Galaxy S8 to turn around the company's fortune.

As per information gathered so far, the Galaxy S8 will come in two variants — the generic Galaxy S8 with flat display (2560x1440p) and another Galaxy S8 Plus with dual-edge curved screen (most probably with 4K: 3840x2160p).

The Galaxy S8 series is expected to boast Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Bixby digital assistant, created by Viv Labs, founded by Apple Siri-creators, iris scanner on the front, dual cameras (12MP+13MP) placed in parallel positions on the back, and 6GB/8GB RAM.

Depending on the region of sale, the Galaxy 8 series will come with Samsung Exynos chip in emerging markets like India. The model bound for developed markets such as the US, Europe and China will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset.

Watch this space for more updates on Samsung Galaxy S8 and MWC 2017.