Earlier in the week, Samsung confirmed that flagship phone Galaxy S8 will not be making its debut at the upcoming annual technology trade show Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona (February 27-March 2), but refrained to reveal any specific details of the device's hardware and price.

Now, a boatload of Galaxy S8 details ranging from price, key features to release date and the device's photo have surfaced online leaving nothing for imagination.

The popular Twitter spy, Evan Blass (aka @evleaks), has posted a raw image of a Samsung device understood to be of the Galaxy S8 series.

In the image, we can see that Galaxy S8 has several changes over the predecessor. Galaxy S7 used to house the fingerprint sensor on the physical home button in the front display panel. Now, it has been re-positioned to the phone's back, right beside the camera module.

Even the home button has been taken off the phone to extend Galaxy S8's touchscreen size. With this change, the display is expected to occupy around 83 percent of the front panel and boast an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 against the 16:9, the standard norm.

Another major change expected in the Galaxy S8 series is that the company will be launching two variants of the phone, and both of them are bigger than the company's flagship Galaxy Note phablet (5.7-inch) series and boast dual-edge curved screen dubbed as infinity display feature, which tend to give an impression of edge-to-edge screen with very less bezel.

The 2016 series -- Galaxy S7 and S7 edge -- came with 5.1-inch and 5.5-inch screens, respectively, with QHD (2560x1440p). Now, the Galaxy S8 series variants will have a massive 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch super AMOLED screens, but come with same QHD resolution.

Another change is the introduction of single-grille speakers for proper sound dispersion and Type C port at the bottom. Previously, there were two-grille speaker (with small pores) and Type v2.0 port. Rest of the physical structure on the edges such as the power button (on the right), volume rockers (to the left) and 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom are same.

This is the Samsung Galaxy S8, launching March 29 https://t.co/lQZ0K0q2MA pic.twitter.com/dlusRMX4YH — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 26, 2017

As far as the processor is concerned, both the Galaxy S8 models are expected to boast Samsung-made 10nm (nanometer) class Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU. It is said to be 11 percent faster processing, 23 percent quicker graphics processing and up to 20 percent more efficient than its processor seen inside the Galaxy S7 series. It is expected to be paired with 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB storage and backed by 3000 mAh (in 5.8-inch model)/3,500mAh (in 6.2-inch model).

In a related development, the Guardian has claimed that the Galaxy S8 series will have same dual-lens camera with 12MP resolution sensor seen in Galaxy S7 series, but will have much improved image quality, low-light performance and speed.

On the front, it is expected to a house 8MP snapper integrated with Iris scanner biometric technology.

Other interesting aspects of the Galaxy S8 series is that it is expected to boast Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based digital assistant dubbed as Bixby developed by startup Viv Labs, co-founded by the same guys who created Apple Siri.

Galaxy S8 is also expected boast DeX (Desktop eXtension) feature, which enables user to convert his/her computer to a fully functional Android-powered PC, similar to Microsoft's Continuum feature seen in flagship Lumia and HP Elite X3 series phones.

Samsung Galaxy S8 release details:

Samsung has deferred the Galaxy S8 launch by a month. The company, in a bid to reclaim the fans' faith over Galaxy Note7 battery defect, has decided to conduct multiple tests and make absolutely sure that there are no issues with company's first 2017 flagship phone.

[Note: Last year, the Galaxy S7 series made its debut at MWC 2016, Barcelona, in late February]

The word on the street is that Samsung is expected to pull the wraps off the Galaxy S8 series on March 29 and release it to the market on April 21.

Samsung Galaxy S8 price details:

As far as pricing is concerned, the 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 is said to cost around €799 (roughly $855/Rs 58,205) and the larger 6.2-inch variant is expected to set you back by €899 (approx. $961/Rs 65,490).

Watch this space for latest news on Samsung Galaxy S8 series.