Ever since Apple launched the iPhone X, people cannot stop talking about it. Be it that unsightly notch or the new Face ID and bezel-less design, these mixed reactions haven't stopped the iPhone X from being the flagship yearned to be.

Some people might have already planned to pick the premium iPhone X for Christmas, but in the US, the trend is different. While the biggest holiday season of the year is the best time for Apple as it records highest sales of iPhones, a US market survey revealed that adults would rather buy a Samsung Galaxy S8 than an iPhone X.

That might come as a shock to many, but the research firm Propeller Insights found that 38 percent of US adult responders wanted a Galaxy S8 compared to 20 percent potential buyers of iPhone X. This was a small scale research, involving 1,034 adults and 507 teenagers who responded to the survey from Ebates.

While the high price tag of iPhone X at $1,000 might seem like a logical reason for preference towards Samsung's alternative, Forbes and USA Today pointed out that the lack of a headphone jack and fingerprint scanner influenced adults towards the Galaxy S8.

Samsung took advantage of the new iPhone's shortcomings and posted a commercial on YouTube. The ad shows an iPhone user who chooses a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 after ten years due to the inconveniences of the iPhone. The video ad has crossed 18 million views in just two weeks.

But the survey also sides with Apple, as it continues to remain a favourite brand among teenagers in the US. According to the survey, 35 percent of the teenage respondents wanted to buy an iPhone X for Christmas, against 28 percent of them opting for the Galaxy S8. Majority of the teenagers preferred Apple for their smartphone upgrade this year, as the iPhone 8 added another 35 percent of the teenage votes in Apple's favour.

Even so, the iPhone X's unavailability in the US and other countries has left many potential customers unhappy. According to Softpedia, the inventory is expected to be refilled before Christmas, so Apple enjoys its traditional success with festive sales in the US and worldwide.

Apple will end iPhone X's availability constraints in early 2018, after working with its suppliers to address all the production-related challenges this year. Samsung is putting up a good fight as well. As a part of a special Black Friday sale, the company is offering $150 discount on the Galaxy S8 series purchased through Microsoft Online Store, Korea Times reported.