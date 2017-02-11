Samsung has the tradition of releasing two variants of its Galaxy S devices with similar features except the screen size. The upcoming flagship Galaxy S8 may also come in two models as expected, but it has emerged that the bigger sibling will be called Galaxy S8+ and not Galaxy S8 edge that many might have expected.

The South Korean technology giant is expected to unveil Samsung Galaxy S8 on March 29 before launching on April 21, according to a report by VentureBeat. The company usually release its Galaxy S series at the annual Mobile World Conference (MWC), but it may not be the case this time around.

[READ: Samsung Galaxy S8 - most powerful Android smartphone in the making?]

Popular leakster Evan Blass aka @evleaks has hinted in a tweet that the bigger sibling of Galaxy S8 could be called Galaxy S8+.

In case you were interested... pic.twitter.com/bpcOFZmOC3 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 10, 2017

The next-generation device is expected to come in two models, one with a 5.8-inch display and the other with a 6.2-inch screen. They are expected to share same features except the screen size. It is reported that the smaller variant will be priced at €799 and the bigger one at €899.

The device is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, come packed with a 6GB RAM and 64/128GB internal memory, and mount a 12MP S5K2L2 sensor and 13MP sensor main camera made by Sony and an 8MP front-snapper with autofocus feature.