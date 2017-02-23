After releasing Android Nougat to its flagship Galaxy S7 series, Samsung is busy working to extend the update roll-out process to the Galaxy S6 and Note 5 series phones. Sadly, Galaxy S5 won't be getting Google's new candy flavoured mobile OS, as the device is deemed outdated.

However, Samsung Galaxy S5 owners can still be able to experience the latest Android software through third-party custom ROMs. Among them, new entrant LineageOS is a safe bet. For those unaware, LineageOS has been developed by former community members of CyanogenMod and has witnessed more than 500,000 ROM downloads within two months of its launch.

In addition to Nougat features, LineageOS comes with exclusive wallpapers, themes, personalisation options and many more value-added features to enhance user-experience.

Prerequisites (things to remember before installing Custom ROM)

Though installing custom ROM improves the device's performance and UI experiences, it makes the company warranty void and they will no longer be liable to provide updates in future [users can restore warranty by flashing the device with stock-ROM].

Make sure the device is rooted before going forward for custom ROM installation.

This new Android Nougat LinegeOS [official] 14.1 custom ROM nightly has to be installed on the Samsung Galaxy S5 models-- klte/klteduos/kltedv/kltespr/klteusc/kltevzw/klteduos/kltechn/kltechnduo/kltekdi only; if tried on other devices, it might brick them [To check your device model: Go to Settings >> About phone >> model number]

Installation of custom ROM requires clearing of memory in the smartphone, so make sure to back all the data by installing Clockwork Mod (CWM) Recovery/ TWRP in the smartphone.

Users make sure they have installed USB drivers on the PC, or else your smartphone (Samsung Galaxy S5) smartphone will not be recognized by the computer.

Make sure your device has more than 80 percent battery, or else there is chance of smartphone getting temporarily bricked if the installation process is interrupted mid-way.

[Disclaimer: This procedure is very technical and should be performed by a person with sound knowledge of rooting (or manual software installation) Android devices. If the step-by-step installation process is not followed properly, there are chances of the smartphone getting bricked or being permanently irreparable. IBTimes, India cannot be held responsible for any damage or claims from readers if the procedure does not yield the required results or if the smartphone is bricked. Hence, users are advised to proceed with caution.]

Tutorial: Step-by-step installation procedure of LineageOS [official] 14.1 Android Nougat custom ROM on Samsung Galaxy S5 series via TWRP recovery method:

Step 1: Download LineageOS [official] 14.1 Android Nougat custom ROM and Google Apps on to your PC.

[Note: downloadable file links are provided at the bottom]

Step 2: Connect Samsung Galaxy S5 to the computer

Step 3: Place the LineageOS 14.1 Android Nougat custom ROM into the phone's storage memory.

[Note: Users are advised to paste the .zip file in the storage root folder, not in any other folder.]

Step 4: Turn off device and disconnect it from PC

Step 5: Perform Recovery mode sorties by long pressing Volume (Down) + Power buttons

Step 6: Once entering the TWRP settings menu, clear phone's memory (full) by selecting 'Wipe' option. Once done, select – 'Swipe to Factory Reset' perform factory reset

Step 7: Return to TWRP settings and tap 'Install' by the selecting .Zip file in the phone's memory downloaded from PC

Step 8: Come back to TWRP menu setting to approve the installation by tapping 'Swipe to Confirm Flash'

Step 9: Flashing of the custom ROM begins and after few minutes, a message 'Successful' appears on the screen, thus completing installation.

Step 10: If faced with boot loop problem, navigate back to TWRP settings, and select 'Wipe cache/dalvik'. This procedure will help resolve any issue with regard to custom ROM installation

Downloadable files:

Models LineageOS 14.1 ROM links klte HERE klteduos HERE kltechn HERE kltechnduo HERE kltespr HERE klteusc HERE kltevzw HERE kltekor HERE kltekdi HERE kltedv HERE

Google Apps: HERE and USB driver: HERE

[Credits: LineageOS.org]