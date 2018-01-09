E-commerce major Amazon India has been teasing an impending Samsung phone launch for weeks, but there were no details on its price-range, availability and specs up until now. It has come to light that the mystery device is the Galaxy On7 Prime and is slated to be exclusively available on Amazon from next week.

The upcoming Samsung phone is said to sport a slim metallic body having 8.0mm in thickness and come with a 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) screen, IANS reported.

As far as the camera is concerned, Galaxy On7 Prime will house the same 13MP snapper, one on the back and another on the front.

There is no word on the processor, but going by the previous Galaxy On series, the company is expected to incorporate its proprietary Exynos chipset or Spreadtrum and most likely to come with Android Nougat OS.

The company is expected to offer the new Galaxy On7 Prime in two configuration — 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage — with prices starting around Rs 15,000.

As per the latest teasers, Galaxy On7 Prime, in all probability, will come with the company's most secured cashless transaction feature: Samsung Pay.

Lately, Samsung is facing stiff competition from Xiaomi in the budget and mid-range segment thanks to its feature-rich Redmi and Redmi Note series.

With the new Galaxy On7 Prime, Samsung will be able to strengthen its product portfolio, particularly the mid-range category that is currently dominated by Chinese vendors.

