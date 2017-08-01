Samsung's upcoming flagship phablet Galaxy Note8 has surfaced online in high resolution image, revealing its colour and also the design language.

The photo comes straight from prolific Twitter spy Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) and shows the device flaunting Infinity Display with screen stretching to the maximum at the top and the bottom leaving very little for the cameras and sensors, while on the right and the left side, it cascades over the edge meets the chassis at the middle.

It is also shown to have long physical button, presumably the volume rockers (up and down both conjoined) and below it is a dedicated key to launch Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Bixby assistant on the left and a power button the right, similar to the flagship smartphone Galaxy S8 (& S8+). However, the full-size image also reveals that the Galaxy Note8 will be bigger and if rumours are to be believed it will have 6.3-inch screen.

Though there is no stylus in the picture, it is expected to come tucked inside the phone, which can be pulled in and out via small opening at the right corner of the bottom.

Samsung Galaxy Note8: Most expected features, release date and price details

As per the information gathered so far, Samsung's Galaxy Note8 is expected to sport a 6.3-inch edge-to-edge super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

On the rear side, Galaxy Note8, sadly will keep the fingerprint sensor near the camera like we see in the Galaxy S8, but the former will have dual-camera (horizontally aligned) and thankfully separated by LED and laser autofocus sensor, so that there is small gap between fingerprint scanner and the camera, and to an extent, might avoid unintentional touching of the camera lens while trying to use the fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone.

Under the hood, it is expected to come with Android v7.1.1 Nougat OS with 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage options, 3,330mAh battery and depending on the region of sale, it will have a different set of CPUs. The Samsung flagship phablet series headed to the US, China, Japan and some select markets will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU. Whereas, the Galaxy Note 8 going to the rest of the markets, including Europe and India, will be powered by Samsung's in-house built Exynos 9 series (8895) octa-core System-on-Chip (SoC).

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to come with Samsung's own ISOCELL series 12 MP dual-cameras- (Wide-angle lens + Telephoto lens) with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), 3X Optical Zoom and on the front, a wide-angle 8MP snapper.

Once unveiled on August, 23 in New York City, the new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to hit stores in September for around $1000.

