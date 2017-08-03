In the last couple of weeks, we saw several high-resolution images of the Galaxy Note8 hit social media sites revealing everything about the device's design language, now the internal hardware details have surfaced online.

Popular Twitter spy, Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has got hold of the Galaxy Note8 spec-sheet. As per his sources, Samsung's upcoming flagship phablet will come with 6.3-inch screen, slightly bigger and squarer than the Galaxy S8+ (6.2-inch). It is said to measure 162.5mm (H) x 74.6mm (W) x 8.5mm (thickness).

However, it will have same display resolution of 1440 x 2960 having 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Under-the-hood, it is said to come with 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and a 3,300mAh battery with Type C USB-based quick charging port and fast wireless charging, as well.

Like previous years, depending on the region of sale, Samsung's new phablet will come with different set of CPUs. Galaxy Note8 series headed to the US, China, Japan and some select markets will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU. Whereas, the Galaxy Note 8 going to the rest of the global markets, including Europe and India, will be powered by Samsung's in-house built Exynos 9 series (8895) octa-core System-on-Chip (SoC).

As far as the camera hardware is concerned, the Galaxy Note8 is said to house two 12 MP cameras (Wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus + Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2x Optical Zoom) with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), and on the front, a wide-angle 8MP snapper with f/1.7 aperture.

Samsung is hosting Unpacked 2017 episode 2 product launch event August 23 at Park Avenue Armory in New York City.

Word on the street is that the Galaxy Note 8 will hit stores in September with price-tag of around $1000.