Galaxy Note 8 could be the sole saving grace for Samsung after the lacklustre Galaxy S8 sales and the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 battery explosion debacle.

The Note 8 was earlier expected to launch on September 10. However, a new report by The Investor quoting The Bell as its source, suggests that the new Note device will be launched on August 23.

Samsung's move to advance the Note 8 release could be attributed to the company's plans to unveil its eighth iteration of Galaxy Note, ahead of Apple iPhone 8 launch in September. The lacklustre Galaxy S8 sales and stiff competition from the next-gen flagship iPhone could have actually forced the change in Note 8 release date.

The global launch for the Note 8 might still happen in September, if Samsung adheres to its traditional launch pattern of showcasing two flagship products every year – one from the S-series in the first half of the year and the second from the Note series at the IFA trade show in Berlin.

Samsung's premium flagship phone, the Galaxy S8, has so far failed to live up to the fan expectations and resulted in poor sales of the handset. With the S8 failing to revive Samsung's fortunes, the Galaxy Note 8 still remains the sole saviour for the South Korean tech giant.

As far as its pricing is concerned, the Note 8 is touted to be the most expensive Samsung phone yet. The handset is expected to retail around $1,000 in the Korean market while other markets might see a price hike of $100 across the globe.