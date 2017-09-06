Leading smartphone-maker Samsung is reportedly planning to launch the new Galaxy Note8 in India next week.

Samsung India has begun sending press invites for outstation media to block the date September 12, as they are scheduled to showcase the company's next big innovation in New Delhi.

There is no specific mention of the device's name, but many are pegging it to be the Galaxy Note8, which was unveiled in the New York city last month. The company has already commenced the Galaxy Note8 pre-registration process in India, so it is most likely that Samsung will host its local launch in the capital city on September 12.

Samsung's Galaxy Note8 is the successor of the infamous Galaxy Note 7, which was shelved soon after launch due to defective batteries that were exploding or catching fire. But apparently the new phablet is completely different, feature-rich and safer, too.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 sports a 6.3-inch super AMOLED screen with Infinity Display feature, which makes the screen cover more than 75-percent of the front-panel, offering rich viewing experience and also improving its exterior looks by several notches.

Under the hood, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core/Samsung Exynos 8895 octa-core (depending on the region of sale) processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage and a 3,300mAh battery with fast wire/wireless charging capabilities.

As far as the camera is concerned, the Galaxy Note 8 comes with top-of-the-line hardware. It houses a dual-camera system — one 12 MP primary camera (Wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus) and a 12 MP Telephoto camera (f/2.4 aperture and 2x Optical Zoom) with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation).

On the front, it features an equally impressive wide-angle 8MP snapper with f/1.7 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 comes with a new S Pen with improved pressure sensitivity and more features. One notable aspect is the Screen-Off memo, which allows the user to take up to 100 pages of notes as soon as they remove the S Pen, pin notes to the Always On Display (AOD) and make edits directly from the AOD.

For the uninitiated, Samsung, after the conclusion of the Galaxy Note 7 fire investigation, had set up a broad range of internal quality and safety measures to improve the product safety, including the eight-point Battery Safety Check (BSC) and additional protocols like multi-layer safety measures.

The new Galaxy Note 8 is said to have undergone these tests before getting the nod for mass production. Rest assured that the device will not go up in flames.

How much Samsung Galaxy Note8 would cost in India?

Rumours are rife that the Galaxy Note8 will be priced around Rs 70,000 and is expected to hit stores on September 25. So far, Samsung has not made any official comment or started any teaser campaign on Facebook and Twitter. But these are expected to commence soon.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Note8: