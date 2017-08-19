Samsung had confirmed long back that it would unveil the Galaxy Note 8 at a special "unpacked" event in New York on August 23. What the company hasn't announced so far are the release date and the date from when it will start taking pre-orders for the new flagship device.

Thanks to notable leaker Evan Blass, we now have a Galaxy Note 8 release date to put our money on: September 15. Although some previous rumours had suggested in the past that the Galaxy Note 8 could be launched in mid-September, it's all but confirmed after Blass' tweet that the handset will indeed hit stores within a month from now.

In addition, Blass also said that customers in the US can pre-order the Galaxy Note 8 from August 24, the very next day after the unveiling. According to him, the pre-orders will come with a few freebie options, allowing customers to go for either a 256GB microSD card and a wireless charger or Samsung's Gear 360 camera.

In Europe, the pre-order gift for customers is the DeX dock, which can turn the phone into a computer. Meanwhile, pre-order freebie details for other countries are still unclear.

CORRECTION: the options are as follows



1. 256GB card + wireless charger

2. 360 cam



Sorry for the confusion. https://t.co/Db42n4kVCf — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 19, 2017

The September 15 release date, however, will likely be applicable to only a few select markets, including South Korea, United States and some European countries.

Meanwhile, the South Korean tech giant has also released a couple of Galaxy Note 8 videos on its official YouTube channel for South Korea, teasing the phone's dual camera setup and the improved S Pen stylus.

The Galaxy Note 8 also reportedly showed up on Samsung's online store on Friday, before the company apparently took the listing down. The listed device was identified as the 64GB unlocked version of the upcoming handset with the model number "SM-N950UZKAXAA."

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch edge-to-edge AMOLED display with the same 18.5:9 aspect ratio found in the Galaxy S8 series. The device is likely to be powered by Exynos 8895 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors, coupled with 6GB of RAM.

The phone may also feature a 12MP rear dual camera setup, an 8MP front camera and a 3300mAh battery, which is 200mAh smaller than the Galaxy Note 7.