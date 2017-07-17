After months of speculations, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is finally expected to break covers next month, CEO DJ Kho confirmed in South Korea.

After the unveiling in late August, Galaxy Note 8 will hit stores only in September, ePrice reported citing Koh at a press meet in Seoul.

Having learnt a costly lesson from infamous Galaxy Note 7 in 2016, Samsung is said to have left no stone unturned to make its successor make a grand entry and also restore fans' faith on the company's image. The upcoming Galaxy Note 8 is said to have undergone several safety checks, especially with regard to the battery's size, placement and charging capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: What we know so far

As per the information we have gathered so far, Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 series will look almost like the Galaxy S8 series, but with little alteration in the front panel design language. The key change is that the joint between with top-metal panel and the screen of the upcoming device is flat, while the Galaxy S8 series' joint has curves at the right and left corners.

Another notable difference is that its chassis will not have any physical buttons on the right side. It has a clean frame hinting that the device might have a new touch-sensitive frame technology similar to HTC U11 series, which will be capable of performing functions of physical keys and also be fool-proof enough to stop it from getting false triggered when kept in the pocket.

As far as the screen is concerned, it will have a slightly bigger (than S8+) 6.3-inch edge-to-edge AMOLED display, but with the same 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

On the back, Galaxy Note 8 will keep the fingerprint sensor near the camera like we see in the Galaxy S8, but the former will have dual-camera (vertically aligned).

Inside, it is said to run Android Nougat OS with 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage options and depending on the region of sale, it will have a different set of CPUs. The Samsung flagship phablet series headed to the US, China, Japan and some select markets will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU. Whereas, the rest of the markets, including Europe and India, will receive mobiles powered by Samsung's in-house built Exynos 9 series (8895) octa-core System-on-Chip (SoC).

As far as the camera is concerned, there is no word on MP count, but it is said to come with Samsung's own ISOCELL series dual-camera on the back and a wide-angle snapper on the front.

Samsung is expected to unveil Galaxy Note 8 on August 23 and release it to the market in September.

