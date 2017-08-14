Samsung's new Galaxy Note8, which is all set to make its official debut on August 23 in New York, was rumoured to hit stores only in mid-September. But, a new report has emerged that the flagship phablet might be made available in select markets much sooner than anticipated.

An Anonymous user on Reddit citing Best Buy employee has claimed that Galaxy Note8 will be made available for purchase on August 24, just a day after the unveiling in the US. Tipster, in a bid to validate the report, had approached reliable sources inside Samsung and Verizon, and they too have confirmed the same.

Samsung Galaxy Note8: 1 vs Apple iPhone 8: 0

If this piece of information is true, Samsung will definitely get an upper hand over its arch-rival Apple. The Cupertino-based company is slated to announce the anniversary mobile iPhone 8 (and the generic iPhone 7s & 7s Plus) in mid-September. But, due to low yields in the production, Apple is reportedly planning to delay the sale of iPhone 8 series until November similar to what happened to Apple's first generation Watch series. It was unveiled in October 2015 but was released only in March 2016.

With early release, Samsung will get at least two months head-start to sell Galaxy Note8 with no formidable rival, though V30 is expected to hit stores in mid-September, the popularity and the anticipation among smartphones enthusiasts for the former are much higher, to compete.

Samsung Galaxy Note8: Everything you should know about Galaxy Note7 successor

As per recent reports and leaked images, Samsung Galaxy Note8 will be pretty identical to the Galaxy S8 series, both in terms of external and also internally, as well.

It is said to boast visually appealing Infinity Display feature, but its dimension will be marginally bigger (6.3-inch) and squarer in shape compared to the Galaxy S8+ (6.2-inch).The Galaxy Note8 is said to flaunt a super AMOLED QHD+ display with 1440 x 2960p resolution having 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

The key addition is that it will have a dedicated slot at the bottom to pull in and out the S Pen stylus.

Inside, it is said to house 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 10nanometer class Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (or Samsung Exynos 9985 depending on the region of sale) octa-core and a 3,300mAh battery with Type C USB-based quick charging port and fast wireless charging, as well.

Besides the eye candy design language, another highlight of the Galaxy Note8 is its camera hardware. It is said to come packed with two 12 MP cameras (Wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus + Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2x Optical Zoom) with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), and on the front, a wide-angle 8MP snapper with f/1.7 aperture.

Samsung is expected to offer Galaxy Note8 in four colour options — Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Deep Ocean Blue and Orchid Grey and priced it around $1,000.

