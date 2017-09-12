Samsung' Galaxy Note 8, which made its global debut in New York city last month, is finally being launched in India on September 12.

The key specifications of the Galaxy Note 8 are already in the public domain, but the region-specific availability and the price details for India are yet to be announced. The company is expected to reveal these details at the New Delhi event later on Tuesday. It is scheduled to start at 12:30 pm.

The company has made arrangements to webcast the entire programme for millions of Samsung fans who cannot make it to the venue.

Here's where to watch Samsung India Galaxy Note8 launch event:

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch super AMOLED screen with Infinity Display feature, that make the screen cover more than 75 percent of the front-panel, offering rich viewing experience and also improving visual appeal of the exterior looks by several notches compared to previous generation model.

Another notable improvement over the predecessor is its camera hardware. It boast a dual-camera system — a 12 MP primary camera (Wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus) and another 12 MP Telephoto camera (f/2.4 aperture and 2x Optical Zoom) with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). On the front, it features an equally impressive wide-angle 8MP snapper with f/1.7 aperture.

Under the hood, it comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core/Samsung Exynos 8895 octa-core (depending on the region of sale) chipset, 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage and a 3,300mAh battery with fast wire/wireless charging capabilities.

After the Galaxy Note 7 battery defect incident in late 2016, Samsung set up a broad range of internal quality and safety measures to improve the product safety, including the eight-point Battery Safety Check (BSC) and additional protocols like multi-layer safety measures.

The new Galaxy Note 8 has undergone the tests before getting the nod for mass production, to ensure that the device will not go up in flames.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 also comes with an S Pen stylus with improved pressure sensitivity and several value-added features. One notable aspect is the Screen Off memo that allows the user to take up to 100 pages of notes as soon as they remove the S Pen, pin notes to the Always On Display (AOD) and make edits directly from the AOD.

