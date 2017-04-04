Leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Tuesday launched a budget mobile called the Galaxy J3 Pro, in New Delhi.

The new Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro sports a 5.0-inch HD super AMOLED display and comes with Android OS backed by 1.5GHz Spreadtrum quad-core processor with 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and a 2,600mAh battery.

It also boasts an 8MP camera on the back with autofocus, LED flash, full HD video recording capability and a 5MP snapper on the front.

Like all previous Galaxy J series phones, the new Galaxy J3 Pro also comes with 'Make for India' features such as Ultra Data Saving (UDS) mode and S bike mode. UDS help consumers save up to 50 percent on mobile data costs, while the S bike mode encourages responsible riding.

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro comes in three colour options: Gold, black and white, costs Rs8,490 and will be exclusively available on Paytm Mall website from April 6 onwards.

Once released, the Galaxy J3 Pro competing with the popular Xiaomi Redmi 4A, Lenovo K6 Power, Redmi Note 4, Moto E3 Power, recently launched Moto G5, among others.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro: