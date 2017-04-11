Samsung's recently unveiled Galaxy C7 Pro is now available on Amazon India for Rs. 27,990. The metal-clad phone comes in eye-catchy navy blue and gold colour options.

So, is Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro worth its price-tag?

To provide better perspective, we have listed five key features of the new Galaxy C7 Pro, which makes the Samsung phone a smart buy, even it is priced high compared to rivals.

Build quality and design language:

Samsung's brand new C7 Pro is quite a looker; it flaunts visually appealing ultra-slim body having all-metal cover on the back.

Despite the generous use of metal, it measures just 7mm in thicknesss and when held in hand, it is light as the feather.

Samsung has done good job with antenna bands by creatively designing them in three lines on top and bottom on the rear and painting them with matching colours, which blends seamlessly with the back-cover.

Display:

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro flaunts a 5.7-inch full HD (1920x1080p) super AMOLED display having 2.5D glass on the edges. It not only protects display' at the edges, it also adds value to the design language by offering visually appealing slight curve on the bezel.

On top, there is an additional layer of Gorilla Glass 4 shield to protect the screen from accidental fall.

It also boasts Always On Display, a nifty power-efficient feature as seen in flagship Samsung phones, which offer notifications right on the screen, without having to power on the phone. This special feature allows only certain part of the display to light up to show messages, time and reminders, while the rest of the screen remains dark.

Processor, RAM & storage:

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro is the first device to boast advanced 14nm (nano-meter) architecture-based FinFET technology class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 octa-core (Cortex A53 x 8) CPU, which is said to 10 percent more efficient than 625 series found in rival brands.

For those unaware, FinFET known as Fin Field Effect Transistor, is a type of non-planar or 3D transistor used in the design of processor so that it can be made smaller, perform faster, and also consume less energy to do operations in smart devices.

It is backed 4GB RAM and 64GB in-built storage with option for expansion via microSD card.

Camera:

The Galaxy C7 Pro boasts16MP snappers on both front and the back with f/1.9 aperture and full HD video recording capability.

The primary camera on the back boasts dual-tone LED flash and PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), which assures good quality pictures during the low light conditions.

To enhance the selfie photography experience, Samsung has incorporated Beautification app with a plethora of photo editing options.

Rohit KVN/ IBTimes India

Battery:

The Galaxy C7 Pro comes with 3,300mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for the whole day under mixed usage.

With the use of power-efficient AMOLED display and 14nm class Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor, Galaxy C7 Pro can be assured of getting additional battery life.

And also, it comes with fast charging technology, as well.

Value-added features:

Besides the fingerprint sensor, it comes with India region-specific value-added features such as S Bike, Ultra Data saving and S Power modes.

Once S Bike mode is turned on in the smartphone, it automatically gets activated when the user starts to ride a two-wheeler. If someone calls the Galaxy C7 Pro owner, they will get an automatic reply saying the device user is on the road, and may be reachable later. If the caller wishes to convey some emergency news, they will be asked to press "1" to override the S bike mode.

Whereas, the Ultra Data saving mode compress web-pages, when they get loaded on the smartphone, so that less consumption in internet data.

On the other hand, S Power planning mode helps in extending the battery life by curtailing apps, which continue to hog cell's resources in the background.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro: