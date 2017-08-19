Samsung isn't popular for rolling out the latest software updates at the earliest despite being the world's largest smartphone company. But it manages to tweak Google's original Android to fit its own UI on top and send it across to eligible smartphones in due time.

A lot of smartphones launched in 2017 came pre-loaded with Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. The next due software for phones that were launched this year and last year is the eight iteration of Android. Android Oreo, the name Google has finally revealed for its new software, will get tweaked with Samsung's latest Grace UI on top before it is shipped to smartphones.

While Android O won't be available to most of the Samsung phones any time soon, some devices will get the new software as early as this year. Starting with flagships, Samsung will update its Galaxy S8 series and the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 before any other device. Next up will be the former flagships as well as mid-range and budget smartphones the company launched this year and late last year.

According to PC-Tablet, below is a tentative list of smartphones along with their model numbers that will receive Android 8.0 Oreo starting this year.

Samsung Galaxy S8 (G950F, G950W)

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (G955, G955FD)

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (G935F, G935FD, G935W8)

Samsung Galaxy S7 (G930FD, G930F, G930, G930W8)

Samsung Galaxy Note FE.Galaxy A3 (2017)(A320F)

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)(A520F)

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)(A720F, A720DS)

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2017) (A810F, A810DS)

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Samsung Galaxy J7v

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max (2017)

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro (2017)

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2016)(SM-A9100)

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016)(A710F, A710DS)

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)(A510F, A510F)

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2016)(A810F, A810DS)

Once updated, these smartphones will have a refreshed UI and a bundle of new features. Android O brings new features like fingerprint access where passwords are needed, text recognition, improved shortcuts and glance feature for apps like Apple's 3D Touch for apps.