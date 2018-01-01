Leading smartphone maker Samsung is expected to launch the company's first smartphone of 2018 in India.

Though the South Korean technology giant has not made any official statement, its e-commerce partner, Amazon India has commenced teasing impending smartphone launch on its website.

As per the teaser images, it looks like Samsung is gearing up to launch budget Galaxy On series to take on Xiaomi, which has now become the joint leader of the Indian smartphone market with its feature-rich entry level Redmi series and mid-range Redmi Note series mobiles.

Going by theme, Galaxy On (2018) series will have a good camera, fast processor, brand new design language and there is also a touch of metal around the edges, as the last teaser show a bright gold-hued aura-like effect on the frame of the phone.

Also, the teaser image with bag and the tag saying—"On for a new way to shop" clearly confirms that the device will have the company's most secured cashless transaction feature: Samsung Pay.

However, there is very little information about the device's internal hardware. Since the previous generation Galaxy On series generally sell under Rs 12,000 [not to be confused with On Nxt series], the new phone is expected to come with a minimum of 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage with option of expansion via microSD card, Exynos/Spreadtrum CPU and day-long battery [2,300mAH (for 5.0-inch screen)-3,500mAh (for 5.5-inch display)], standard single-lens primary camera (most probably 12MP-16MP with f/2.0 aperture or less) and a 8MP front snapper.

The company is expected to tease few more times before the official device launch, which is most likely to happen this month. Stay tuned for updates.

