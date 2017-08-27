After releasing Android Nougat to its flagship phones earlier in the year, Samsung commenced rolling out the update to its mid-range A series couple of months ago and now, the company is set to expand it to the lower-end models J series.

The 2016-series Galaxy J7(SM-700) has been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance certification agency website and what's interesting is that the device, which came with Android Marshmallow out-of-the-box, now features Android Nougat OS, hinting Samsung will release the software update to the public soon.

Usually, when the mobile-makers, in this case Samsung, once get the nod from certification agency gives them the official nod, take a few weeks, or a month, to commence public roll-out of the software.

So, the Galaxy J7 (2016) owners can expect to get the Android Nougat by the end of September. Stay tuned.

What to expect from Android Nougat update?

It will bring the much needed night mode (too lessen the strain on eyes while reading messages in the night), bundled notification, improved battery optimisation, multi-window options and more.

In addition to Nougat features, Samsung has incorporated its own custom features, including the Always On Display that lets device owner change the clock colour, get enhanced accessibility, lock screen personalisation option to improve notifications on display, card dynamic adjustment of display size, revamped calendar app, new font option for titles so that it can be displayed in dominant upper-case characters, option to use owner's image for the display, and newer clock styles.

Performance Mode has been added to the Galaxy phone that lets users optimise their smartphones to better meet their specific needs by activating one of the four available modes -- Optimised mode (extends battery), Game mode (provides useful functions such as Game Launcher and Game Tools), Entertainment mode (enhances sound and image quality) and High Performance mode (enables the highest quality display settings possible).

