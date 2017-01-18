Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn are really close friends but the recent buzz is that the Shivaay actor has been extremely hurt after learning that Salman is co-producing a film whose story is similar to his. Ajay has reportedly sent an emotional message to the Sultan actor as well.

However, it is difficult to say whether Ajay is more upset with Salman because of the similarity of the two films or whether he is co-producing it with Karan Johar. It is known that Ajay and Karan give cold shoulder to each other. In fact, the cold war came into light from KJo's own mouth as he described it in his book, An Unsuitable Boy.

Karan and Salman announced the movie starring Akshay Kumar in the beginning of this year. Since then, a lot has been said. Recently, DNA reported that Ajay has sent an emotional message to Salman through a friend.

"Ajay didn't believe the news initially. He considers Salman family and they've known each other for decades. He sent across a emotional message to Salman, the same week as the announcement, through a common friend, saying he hadn't expected Salman to hurt him like this. He added that it was unfair of him to make a film on the same subject that he and his team had been working on for the last couple of years. He requested Salman not to do the same story if possible," an insider told the leading daily.

On the other hand, a source close to Salman told DNA that the superstar might not be aware of that Ajay is also making the film. "Knowing him, he must not even have known that Ajay was making this film. He will never do anything to hurt a friend," the source said.

Ajay was planning to make a film titled Sons Of Sardaar: Battle of Saragarhi. Ajay and Karan-Salman's films are said to be based on the same hero, Havildar Ishar Singh. In Karan's film, Akshay will reportedly play Havildar Ishar Singh who was the military commander of 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army who led his men to confront thousands of Afghan Orakzai invaders on September 12, 1897. The battle came to be famously known as the Battle Of Saragarhi.