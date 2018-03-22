Salman Khan after introducing himself as Sikander in Race 3, he introduced, Jacqueline's character, Jessica, Bobby Deol's character, Yash and now he has introduced Daisy Shah's character, Sanjana on Twitter.

The superstar as promised will be introducing the Race 3 family over the week. Salman took to social media to introduce Daisy Shah's character Sanjana.

Shooting for the action sequences has already begun in Abu Dhabi wherein the entire cast is seen gearing up for the Race.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah shared a lot of behind the scenes images from their squash sessions together.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.