Rumour had it that Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut were not in talking terms. However, latest buzz says all is well between the two stars.

It was earlier reported that things had gone wrong between Salman and Kangana after the latter refused the female lead role in the movie Sultan due to date issues. While this apparently had miffed Salman, the actress reportedly had turned down Bajrangi Bhaijaan as well.

Since then, Salman and the Rangoon actress were reportedly waging a cold war. The duo came across each other at Mehboob Studios where Salman was shooting for an ad and Kangana was busy promoting Rangoon.

Salman and Kangana reportedly greeted each other and also talked for some time. "There was no awkwardness between the duo and they were all smiles as they chatted like never before. Looks like all is well now," SpotboyE quoted a source as saying.

Now if the rumour of their reconciliation is true, it will be interesting to see if Salman and Kangana will team up for a movie anytime soon.

While Salman recently completed the shooting of his upcoming movie Tubelight, Kangana will next be seen in Rangoon which features Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rangoon is a period drama set against the backdrop of World War 2.