Salman Khan is known to shower expensive gifts to his loved ones, and the latest person to have received a special gift is Salman's alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur.

The Tubelight actor has bought a luxurious home in Mumbai for Iulia, after spending a year hunting for a spacious house. It is rumoured that the new property would be used as Salman and Iulia's love nest.

"The couple has been on a hunt for a spacious place in Mumbai for a year and they have found one and it has been finalised by the star. Now the Romanian actress can stay in Mumbai; and this could be a love nest for the couple," a source told Catch News.

If the report turns out to be true, we wonder if Salman will move out of Galaxy apartment, where he lives with his family.

Meanwhile, although Salman and Iulia have not admitted to their relationship so far, the two have often been spotted together at events and vacations. Recently, the two grabbed headlines when they were spotted getting cosy during their vacation in Maldives along with the Khan family.

A few months ago, the Romanian beauty had opened up about her relationship with Salman in an interview. "It should be private, but I see you asking me (questions on it) anyway. I understand the curiosity and am used to it (being written about). Everybody (journalists) has to do their job, but many a times, things are created just for the sake of it," Iulia had told Mid Day.