Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are set to collaborate for a mega project, which will be co-produced by Karan Johar. The trio announced the news on social media and this has kicked up frenzy among fans, who cannot wait for the movie to hit screens.

Salman and Karan will produce the movie, while Akshay will be the lead actor. People will be happier if the Sultan actor makes a cameo appearance in it. Both the actors have earlier worked together in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Jaan-E-Mann and have also done special appearances in each other's films.

It will be interesting to see these two hunks together on the silver screen. Confirmed reports say that Salman Khan Productions and Dharma Productions will co-produce Anurag Singh's directorial, which is slated for a 2018 release.

Akshay will appear in four films this year, which is not a new thing for the actor, who is known for releasing more than two films a year. The Rustom actor recently declared his projects on social media and released the films' posters.

He will be seen in Jolly LLB 2, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, 2.0 and Padman. Last year, the actor had a successful run at the box office with his three films – Airlift, Rustom and Housefull 3.

