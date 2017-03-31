As soon as the India Open draw was announced, all eyes fell on the possibility of an all-Indian affair in the quarterfinals of the women singles competition, between Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu. For this massive encounter to take shape in the Superseries contest, both the players had to win their respective first and second round matches.

The dream match-up has finally come true, with sixth seed Saina defeating Chia Hisn Lee and Pornpawee Chochuwong and third seed Sindhu emerging victorious against Arundhati Pantawane and Saena Kawakami. The all-important quarterfinal is set to take shape at the Siri Fort Sports Complex in New Delhi on Friday.

Saina has shown good form in the competition, looking sharp with some with her movement on the court. After a poor 2016 and a knee surgery post the Rio Olympics, one was not sure how Saina would respond to the challenges posed in 2017. But, the former world number one has come back strong, winning the Malaysian Masters earlier in the year.

After that win, she has gained confidence. Saina may not be as aggressive as Sindhu, but the former is known to use her angles well, and cover the court brilliantly to help her emerge victorious.

Saina defeated Sindhu in their only head-to-head BWF encounter in 2014, but the third seed will come into this clash confident after having eased past the former world number one in the Premier Badminton League earlier in the year. More than that Sindhu has been one of the most improved players in the BWF circuit, toppling even the best of the best with her aggressive approach.

Sindhu has a brilliant smash and she has also improved her game at the net, which will make her a huge threat against Saina. With both the players expected to be well supported in Delhi, it is going to be about the momentum in this quarterfinal clash of the India Open.

After both the shuttlers crashed out in the quarterfinals of the last Superseries – All England Open – Saina and Sindhu will be eager to go all the way in the India Open. With the winner of this quarterfinal set to meet either Ratchanok Intanon or Sung Ji Hyun, who are set for another massive round of eight clash, the road to the final is not going to be easy for either Indian shuttler.

Where to watch live

India Open quarterfinal -- Saina Nehwal vs PV Sindhu – is tentatively scheduled for 6 pm IST.

India viewers can watch the match live on Star Sports 2/HD, with live streaming option on hotstar.com.

International viewers can live stream the India Open quarterfinals on BWF YouTube.

Live Score: BWF Live Score