Sai Pallavi, who rose to fame with her debut movie Premam is immensely loved by the audience for portraying the role of Malar miss in the Alphonse Puthren directorial. Her performance in the second movie Kali had also impressed the audience, and now, the actress is all set to make her mark in Tamil and Telugu industries with the upcoming movies of Karu and Fidaa respectively.

On Friday, June 23, the makers of Fidaa released the official trailer of the Tollywood movie that gives a glimpse on the character Bhanumathi played by Sai. Actor Varun Tej is also featured in one-minute-39-second video that has been opened to stupendous response from the audience. Within hours of hitting the cyber space, the trailer was trending on top third position on YouTube India. At the time of reporting, the trailer of Fidaa has fetched over 1.6 million views.

Are Malar fans happy?

While many netizens say Sai looks cute and adorable, few others are of the opinion that she has turned "glamorous" in the movie. The actress is seen wearing the traditional attire dhawani and the low back blouses. The skin show seems to have not gone down well with the fans of Malar who in her previous flicks appeared in the "so called decent attires".

"She is not wearing any vulgar dress. But in our mind, she is still Malar and Anjali. So, her look in Fidaa is different, and may be that's why people are saying she has done a glamour role. But actually she hasn't," comments Mahesh Madhav on social media. Meanwhile, few other netizens, especially the Telugu audience for whom Sai is a fresh face, state that she doesn't fit to be the heroine of Varun Tej for the bizarre reason of having pimples on her face.

Nevertheless, her power packed performance and adorable looks without makeup have impressed a majority of the audience, who are eagerly waiting for the release of the Sekhar Kammula directorial. Interestingly, Sai has also dubbed her dialogues in Telugu, and recently its video was shared on Facebook by the filmmaker that shows how dedicated she is.

Watch the trailer of Fidaa here:

Check out what netizens have to say about the trailer of Fidaa movie:

Ramya Subramanian‏: Lovely lovely Trailer !And God u look divine ❤️!Best wishes for another new path breaker in telugu cinema

Selvamuthukumar: best trailer of recent times!!Looking gorgeous.. #Fidaa It Shud b my third movie in Telugu to watch aftr Baahubali..@Sai_Pallavi92

Vinay Reddy Katkuri‏: #Fidaa Trailer looks so fresh n appealing! #SekharKammula Garu Varun - Sai Pallavi Can't wait to see them on big screen!

Aditya_Alladi‏: U are looking insanely awesome & cute..You nailed your character and dubbing too...Had been a huge fan of you since #Premam

Rahul Raveendran V P: The great thing I noticed is that you're dubbing for your character. Bravo! :)

Regu Pathy: Love this one.. good transformation from malar...

Santosh Pandiri‏: #FidaaTrailer loved it. Welcome to Tollywood mam . . !

Gargi‏: really amazing, how beautiful u are,, was waiting fr u aftr Malar,, ❤❤ lov uuu