Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar had an impressive debut in Australia at the historic Bradman Oval ground today (January 11).

The 18-year-old Arjun took four wickets and scored 48 off 27 as an opener for Cricket Club of India (CCI) against Hong Kong Cricket Club in the Spirit of Cricket Global Challenge Twenty20 tournament on Thursday.

"I'm just so privileged to play on the ground named after Bradman, it's unbelievable," Arjun was quoted as saying by Australia's abc.net.au.

"I don't take that (attention in Australia) pressure, when I bowl I just hit the deck hard on every ball and when I bat just play my shots and choose which bowlers to take on and which bowlers not to," he added.

"All eyes were on Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun, when he took to the Bradman as part of a global Twenty20 series on Thursday. His father visited the historic cricket ground at Bowral in the NSW southern highlands in 2014, and ground's link with cricket's other great legend wasn't lost on the 18-year-old," the news portal wrote.

Arjun, who had bowled at Indian batsmen during a "net" session in Mumbai recently, picked Australia's Mitchell Starc and Ben Stokes of England as his role models.

The youngster had also bowled to England team at Lord's last year as they prepared for Ashes series against Australia.

When he was asked about the advice he received from his legendary father, he told Australian media, "[He says] just play fearlessly, play for your team, be a team man and give everything you've got."

The left-arm paceman was described as "darling of the tournament" by an Australian news website.

There are eight teams participating in the tournament.

About Spirit of Cricket Global Challenge

"The Spirit of Cricket Global Challenge is a competition initiated by SCG Cricket aimed at promoting the spirit of the game and celebrating the many friendships built through it. It will bring together many of the most prestigious and renowned for an event to be held in Sydney from the 7th until the 14th of January 2018," the tournament's website said.

About Bradman Oval

"Bradman Oval is a picturesque ground located in the Southern Highlands of NSW, a short 90 minute drive south of Sydney where the great Sir Donald Bradman grew up and developed his game. The ground is a major tourist attraction with the Bradman Museum and ICC International Hall of Fame also situated on the precinct. Bradman Oval is a first class standard ground and as such is one of the most sought after playing venues in Australia," it added.