Ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee got embroiled in a controversy recently when he said that it's a matter of shame if Indian women don't know how to drape a saree. He made the strong statement while addressing students gathered at Harvard India Conference.

His comment invited a lot of criticism from social media users who pointed out underlying patriarchy in his statement.

After having received severe criticism, the ace designer has apologized for using the word "shame" and clarified that his intention was not to disrespect women through an open letter.

"To begin, allow me to sincerely apologize for the words that I used while answering impromptu questions at a conference at Harvard. I am sorry that I used the word 'shame' in reference to some women's inability to wear a sari. I truly regret that the way in which I tried to make a point about the sari enabled it to be interpreted as misogynistic, patriarchal, and non-inclusive – this was certainly not my intention," he wrote in an open letter.

He further provided the context for those who may not have listened to his speech at Harvard. "A woman had asked me to comment on the cultural taboo of young women wearing saris because, as she said, society tells them that it 'makes them look older'. 'What is your suggestion', she asked, 'for those young generations, to break that taboo and embrace the sari...' Unbeknownst to many, this is a question I field often with friends and customers."

In the second post, he shed light on the stereotypes surrounding women who wear sarees. "Body shaming, attaching connotations of 'Auntie Ji', calling them sloppy; these are all ways that some men and women alike belittle the sari (and, more accurately, the wearer of the sari). These comments are laced with sarcasm and connotations of cultural repression and backwardness. Many women, young and old, are scared to have an outing in a sari because it is shrouded in so many layers of taboo and controversy, often citing inability to correctly drape a sari as an exit point."

In the third part, Sabyasachi mentioned about the much-debated pay gap issue arising out of gender inequality and patriarchy. "From pattern makers, to seamstresses, to designers, to publicists, to IT consultants, department heads, store managers, and core of management; women comprise the top earners on my payroll – and it is not because they are women, but because they've earned it by their merit. And every Friday, men and women alike at Sabyasachi wear Indian clothing to celebrate our love for textiles, with zero enforcement," he wrote.

For the uninitiated, Sabyasachi while speaking at the conference on Saturday, February 10, said, "I think, if you tell me that you do not know how to wear a saree, I would say shame on you. It's a part of your culture, (you) need to stand up for it. Women and men are trying very hard to be something that they are not. Your clothing should be a part of who you are and connect you to your roots."