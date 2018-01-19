A Russian mother tried to sell her 13-year-old daughter's virginity for more than £19,000. Irina Gladkikh, with the help of her friend, planned to sell daughter's virginity to a rich businessman but got busted in a police sting operation.

Also Read: Man claims to have lost his virginity to extra-terrestrial being, fathered hundreds of half-human babies

The 35-year-old, who works as an estate agent, flew to Moscow from Chelyabinsk with her friend, 25, after she made a deal with a rich businessman to sell daughter's first night for £19,100, Daily Star reported.

She was arrested after she received one and a half million roubles (£19,100) in cash, police said. The Russian Interior Ministry released a video of Gladkikh in which she admitted that she tried to sell her daughter's virginity in order to get financial help.

"At 7.35 am, me and my daughter flew to Moscow. We came to Moscow to get to know a rich man, in order to get financial help for providing sexual services by my daughter," she said during the interrogation.

Gladkikh's friend confessed that her aim was "to sell the right to have the first night" with the minor.

"We came to Moscow to get to know a rich man, in order to get financial help for providing sexual services by my daughter," Gladkikh said.

Gladkikh and her friend were arrested from a restaurant in Moscow during the sting operation. They were not aware that they were dealing with police officers in disguise. She was arrested along with her friend, while the 13-year-old was taken into care and admitted to a Moscow hospital.

Law enforcement officials said that Gladkikh and her friend earned money for living by selling their own bodies, Daily Star reported.

Virginity auction

On Thursday, a report stated that a teenager student auctioned her virginity online and even claimed that she received an offer of £890,000. The 16-year-old thought of using the money for her studies.

"I decided when I was 16 that my virginity was precious. I wanted a good education so I started looking on the web for ways to finance my studies and I came across a series of auction adverts and found there were girls who had sold themselves for £3.1 million (€3.5 million) so I decided I would do the same when I turned 18," the 16-year-old told The Sun.