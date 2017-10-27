Russia launched four ballistic missiles on 26 October as part of large-scale war games involving the countrys strategic forces. The nuclear capable missiles were launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in western Russia, hitting a target at the Kura military testing range on the Kamchatka Peninsula thousands of kilometres away.
Russia tests nuclear-capable ballistic missiles
Russia launched four ballistic missiles on 26 October as part of large-scale war games involving the countrys strategic forces. The nuclear capable missiles were launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in western Russia, hitting a target at the Kura military testing range on the Kamchatka Peninsula thousands of kilometres away.
- October 27, 2017 17:20 IST
-