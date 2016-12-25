Russia plane crash: Tribute video for Tu-154 victims

Russian foreign ministry has released a video tribute to commemorate those that died in the Tu-154 plane crash on December 25. The footage shows the faces of some of the 92 people on board the plane that was carrying military personnel, members of the press, and 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemblem a Russian army song and dance group.
