Delhi Police have announced a cash prize of Rs 25,000 for inputs to arrest the man accused of masturbating at a Delhi University student earlier this month.

The incident took place on a crowded bus on February 7, but surfaced only after the victim uploaded a video on social media on February 12. The victim was travelling on a DTC bus from Vasant Vihar to IIT Gate.

An FIR was later filed with Vasant Vihar police station under sections 354 (sexual harassment), 354A and 294 (obscene act in public place) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Delhi Police announce reward for anyone who gives information of the man who was allegedly masturbating sitting next to a girl inside a bus pic.twitter.com/TfHMHo7LZq — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2018

The DU student had alleged that the middle-aged man was masturbating even as he sat beside her on a crowded bus. She complained that the man had also touched her.

"I was travelling in a crowded bus when a man sitting next to me masturbated. I was left stunned but then I made a video of the incident and posted it on social media to make people aware of the incident," the DU student said.

She added, "People don't even consider something like this a form of sexual harassment."

When the girl retaliated and shouted at the man, he continued unabated. Moreover, he even asked her to get down from the bus if she had a problem, the girl added.