Rory McIlroy made a comeback after a seven-week break as he suffered a rib cage fracture and he looked better than ever as he finished the first round at Chapultepec Golf Club one shot out of a six-way tie for the lead.

Also read: World golf schedule 2017

The Irish golfer put in a fine performance on day one of the WGC-Mexico Championship. McIlroy, playing for the first time since January 15th, shot three-under 68 to take the lead and is joined by Ross Fisher, Jimmy Walker, John Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood and Ryan Moore at the top of the leader board.

McIlroy suffered from food poisoning, yet he managed to put in a decent performance.

"I don't really want to tell you what I'm feeling right now. I'm definitely a bit weak. I haven't eaten anything since breakfast, so I'm a little weak. I ate the local stuff at dinner, which is what you're supposed to do, I think. I don't know what it was specifically. I ate with [his fiancée] Erica and my parents and they seemed fine this morning. I don't know what I had. I didn't get much sleep; I was pretty much up from three o'clock" The Guardian quoted him as saying.

There was another case of food poisoning at the WGC-Mexico Championship as British Open champion Henrik Stenson decided to withdraw from the competition after 12 holes.

McIlroy is keen to continue playing at the WGC-Mexico Championship and was hoping the food poisoning was just a day thing. He suffered a similar incident while playing in China but said this was not as bad. He also spoke about his rib saying it's great and that he is playing lot of stress-free golf at the moment.

"I've waited long enough to play. I wanted to get out here and be competitive and try to shoot a good score. I don't feel anywhere near as bad as I did in China, so hopefully it's just a day thing, it will pass and I'll wake up feeling a bit better tomorrow. The rib is fine, it's great actually. I played a lot of stress-free golf."