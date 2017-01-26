Psyonix, the developer and publisher of popular physics-based football video game Rocket League, is rumoured to be developing a version for the upcoming Nintendo Switch home console.

Online gaming site NintendoEverything quoted Psyonix as saying that it was excited about the launch of Nintendo Switch and it did not have more information at the time. "For the mean time, let's both keep our fingers crossed that it will," the developer reportedly said, throwing a hint of the possibility of the game coming to Nintendo Switch console.

However, soon, Psonix spokesperson reverted back to GameSpot saying that it had not made any official statement regarding a Nintendo Switch version of the game. It said the quote from the NintendoEverything report was from a customer support representative from an "outside vendor."

This neither confirms nor denies the possibility of a version of Rocket League on Switch some time in future.

Rocket League became a successful video game after being released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in 2015.

It became the top best selling PS4 game on the PlayStation Store in 2016. And also was the top grossing title on Steam in 2016.

Nintendo Switch is scheduled to be released on March 3 and will have several launch titles like the Legend of the Zelda and others.