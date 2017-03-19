Rock n roll legend Chuck Berry dies, aged 90

Rock n roll legend Chuck Berry has died aged 90. He was found unresponsive at his home in St. Charles County, Missouri.Chuck Berry was born in 1926 and learnt to play the blues guitar as a teenager. He formed his first band in 1952 and worked on new songs all his life.Musicians around the world paid tribute to the late singer. Berry is survived by his wife of 68 years Themetta Toddy Suggs and four children.