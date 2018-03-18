A viral video of a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader dancing with a female performer and showering currency notes in Bihar made the headlines Sunday.

RJD leader Arun Dadpuri's behavior has left his party red-faced. The video was reportedly recorded at a wedding ceremony at Fatehpur in Bihar's Gopalganj district on March 10.

Dadpuri is a member of the observation and monitoring committee of RJD and the vice president of the Fatehpur block, Prabhat Khabar reported.

A dance performance was arranged at the wedding ceremony and Dadpuri went up on the stage and started dancing along with the performer. In the video, Dadpuri is also seen making indecent gestures at the female performer. After a while, he lifted the dancer in his arms, the report added.

It was only after people started objecting that he left the performer. According to reports, a few gunshots were also fired as part of celebratory firing. The sound of the shots fired can also be heard in the background of the video.

Celebratory gunfire is a culturally accepted during celebrations like weddings in northern India.

The RJD leader has refused to comment on the video. This video has also caused embarrassment to RJD, the political party of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. The RJD had won the Araria Lok Sabha as well as Jehanabad by-elections in Bihar in the second week of March.

Watch the video here: