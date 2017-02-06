Confusion reigned over reports in local Yemeni media about a ballistic missile being fired on the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh on Sunday. Adding to teh confusion are reports that the missile was fired by the Yemeni Army, which is being supported by Saudi Armed Forces in their battle against rebels.

AMN News reported that the missile used in the attack was a surface-to-surface missile called "Borkan," a variant of the Russian Scud missile. The target of the attack was a military base in Mazahimiyah, 60km from Riyadh.

Yemen operates Scud-B (300 km) and Scud-C (600 km) missiles. The report also noted that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was trying to cover-up the attack on social media by saying it was an earthquake or meteor strike. There is no information on casualty figures.

Following the attack, a statement emerged from the Yemeni army, released via the official state Yemen news agency on Sunday, Press TV reported.

The statement claimed a successful ballistic missile attack on the military base in Mazahimiyah and goes on to say that this was in response to the "continuing US-Saudi aggression and bloody massacres on the Yemeni people", that has caused a humanitarian tragedy and blames the international community and the UN of collusion.

The statement is signed by the 'Yemeni Missile Force'.

It is interesting to note that the missile was fired by the Yemeni Army, which in turn receives weapons and training from Riyadh, according to Houthi rebels.

Saudi Arabia and US allege that the Houthis are proxies of Iran, both being followers of Shia'a Islam. Iran is accused of offering material, weapons and medical care to Houthi rebels.

There have not been any comments from Saudi officials, apart from locals, reportedly taking to Twitter.

Since 2015, Saudi Arabia established an international coalition to take on the Houthis, and has led the air campaign against them. Saudi air strikes have claimed scores of civilian lives.

Previously, there have been reports about the Houthis using the Scud missile over Saudi Arabia's King Fahad Air Base and recently they fired on the US Navy destroyer USS Mason.