Police in riot gear were deployed to Stamford Hill in north London in the early hours of 21 June, following reports of clashes between youths armed with knives and machetes. According to reports, the incident occurred when authorities tried to disperse a large group of people believed to be coming from a nearby illegal rave.
Riot police and youths armed with knives clash in London
- June 21, 2017 16:11 IST
