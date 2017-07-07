Rihanna took to Instagram on Thursday to promote the So Stoned Collection for Manolo Blahnik and the singer drew attention to her long legs by striking a sexy pose in a loose-fitting white dress.

So Stoned is Rihanna's final collection with Blahnik.

Also read: Ronda Rousey details home burglary in new interview, but stays mum on career plans

"#SOSTONED collection is finally out today!!! Thank you @manoloblahnikhq for another fun collaboration!" Rihanna captioned the picture of her posing in footwear called Purple Chalice.

Rihanna is currently in the news for her high-profile romance with Hassan Jameel, a Saudi businessman. They were first photographed in Ibiza in June and according to a Us Weekly insider, they "have been hooking up for a few months."

Rihanna, who previously dated Chris Brown and Leonardo DiCaprio, previously revealed she's attracted to sophisticated men, and Jameel seems to fit the bill.

"I'm turned on by guys who are cultured," Rihanna said in 2015 during an interview with the New York Times. "They don't have to have a single degree, but they should speak other languages or know things about other parts of the world or history or certain artists or musicians. I like to be taught."

Jameel was previously linked to Naomi Campbell, and if a HollywoodLife source is to be believed, the supermodel is not too impressed with Rihanna's new romance.

"Naomi has known about Rihanna dating Jameel for a while and she is furious about them being together," a source told Hollywood Life, adding: "On a superficial level, Naomi feels she's hotter and more successful than Rihanna, so it's frustrating to see the photos circulating online."