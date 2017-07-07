Rihanna took to Instagram on Thursday to promote the So Stoned Collection for Manolo Blahnik and the singer drew attention to her long legs by striking a sexy pose in a loose-fitting white dress.

So Stoned is Rihanna's final collection with Blahnik.

"#SOSTONED collection is finally out today!!! Thank you @manoloblahnikhq for another fun collaboration!" Rihanna captioned the picture of her posing in footwear called Purple Chalice.

Rihanna is currently in the news for her high-profile romance with Hassan Jameel, a Saudi businessman. They were first photographed in Ibiza in June and according to a Us Weekly insider, they "have been hooking up for a few months."

Rihanna, who previously dated Chris Brown and Leonardo DiCaprio, previously revealed she's attracted to sophisticated men, and Jameel seems to fit the bill.

Popstar Rihanna
RihannaInstagram/ Rihanna

"I'm turned on by guys who are cultured," Rihanna said in 2015 during an interview with the New York Times. "They don't have to have a single degree, but they should speak other languages or know things about other parts of the world or history or certain artists or musicians. I like to be taught."
Jameel was previously linked to Naomi Campbell, and if a HollywoodLife source is to be believed, the supermodel is not too impressed with Rihanna's new romance.

"Naomi has known about Rihanna dating Jameel for a while and she is furious about them being together," a source told Hollywood Life, adding: "On a superficial level, Naomi feels she's hotter and more successful than Rihanna, so it's frustrating to see the photos circulating online."