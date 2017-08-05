Rihanna could be enjoying every moment of her life with boyfriend Hassan Jameel and she may really care about her ex-boyfriends' love life.

But people close to the Barbadian singer claimed that she is not really comfortable to see her former lover Drake with Trinidadian-born American rapper Nicki Minaj. It is not because she is deeply hurt seeing them together.

"She definitely has no plans to get back together with Drake. As far as she's concerned, Nicki can have him. In fact, she thinks they should go ahead and make it official," an industry insider told The Hollywood Life.

However, RiRi feels uneasy thinking that she was romantically involved with a man who has a low level of commitment. "Things didn't end well when she and Drake broke up last year. She still has strong feelings over it. Seeing him with Nicki hurts, but she always felt like he was obsessed with her. Their connection comes as no surprise to Rihanna," the source added.

Meanwhile, another insider claimed that the Diamond hit maker is planning to release nastiest diss track against Drake in collaboration with Nicki Minaj's former lover, Meek Mills. The source said that they are plotting serious revenge against their former lovers.

"The Litty rapper can't stand knowing that Nicki is hooking up with his enemy. Meek is plotting serious revenge, writing diss lyrics and has even reached out to Rihanna for a collaboration that he wants to go down immediately. He straight up said that breaking up with Nicki was a huge loss. The fact that she's hooking up with Drake is only making things worse, so he's definitely going to do something about it," the insider added.