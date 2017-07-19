Following two successful seasons, the hit adult anime series Rick and Morty is inching towards its season 3 premiere. The season 3 will air on Adult Swim on July 30 although the first episode has been already aired.

Ever since the first episode of the third season was aired on April Fools' Day, fans have been eagerly waiting for the premiere of the second episode. And, according to a recent report by Indiewire, episode 2 will premiere in July.

Not only that, there are many more reasons to be excited. This season will witness a lot of guest appearances including Hollywood stars Thomas Middleditch, Susan Sarandon, Danny Trejo, Christian Slater, Joel McHale, Peter Serafinowicz, and Gillian Jacobs. Blimey.

Previously, some other big stars stunned the show appearing as a guest star such as Werner Herzog, Alfred Molina, Keegan-Michael Key, John Oliver, Christina Hendricks, Stephen Colbert and Jermaine Clement.

In a recent interaction with Indiewire, Rick and Morty creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon teased about the upcoming season. "It's like we're laughing, we're crying, but we're like 'okay no but seriously, we can't have a second act where they go and sit listening to an old man in a lighthouse read a screenplay," Rolland said.

He further continued, "Like, come on, let's really fucking figure out this second act here... and then we just kept on going back to the lighthouse."

"Like, we would talk for 10 minutes about other ways it could go, and then it would just continue to circle around back to the Lighthouse Keeper, for no other reason than it was just fun and we were just laughing and in the moment."

The third season of the Adult Swim show is presumed to be compiled of 14 episodes. And, it is set to air on July 30 at 11.30 pm ET. It will later be available on Netflix as well.

Adult Swim released the first trailer for Rick and Morty season 3 last month. Also, fans can expect a new clip at the upcoming San Diego Comic Con 2017.

You can watch the trailer here.