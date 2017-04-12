The US hopes Russia will abandon its support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad because actions such as last weeks chemical attack have stripped him of all legitimacy, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said during the G7 meeting in Italy on 11 April.
Rex Tillerson: The reign of the Assad family is coming to an end
- April 12, 2017 14:41 IST
