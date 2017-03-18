Rex Tillerson announces aggressive approach towards North Korea

  • March 18, 2017 14:11 IST
    By IBT US
Rex Tillerson announces aggressive approach towards North Korea Close
During a press conference in South Korea, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson declares an end to Obamas strategic patience policy towards North Korea. He adds that military action would be on the table if North Korea elevated the threat level.
loading image
IBT TV
Man rides London Boris bike around the world in amazing short video
Most popular