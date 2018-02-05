In an incident which may remind us of Bollywood action thrillers, a gun-toting woman rescued her husband from a group of miscreants who attacked him in Lucknow.

A video, which went viral on various social media platforms, shows a journalist named Abid Ali is being attacked by a group of men on Sunday morning in the Kakori police station area of Lucknow. He was ruthlessly attacked with axe, hammers, and sticks just outside his house.

That is when his wife came to his rescue. In a daring act, the woman came out of her house with a licenced revolver pointing at the miscreants.

Seeing the gun-toting woman, the attackers had no other options but to flee. However, before running away from there, the men warned to cut the couple into pieces. A CCTV, apparently placed in the house, captured the whole drama.

Ali, who suffered serious injuries on his back, arms, and head, is a journalist and an advocate by profession.

Watch the video here.

#WATCH Man attacked by unknown assailants is saved by gun toting wife in Lucknow district's Kakori. Police begin investigation (4.2.18) pic.twitter.com/7bfp9600WN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 5, 2018

The police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident and an investigation is on. No one has been arrested yet.

Separate FIRs have been filed in connection with the matter - one by the landlord alleging usurping of his property and the other by Ali," the Press Trust of India quoted a police official as saying.

According to reports, a land dispute was behind the whole ruckus that took place in the broad daylight.

Meanwhile, netizens are heaping praises on the brave woman. Some even have compared her with Revolver Rani, a Bollywood crime drama starring Kangana Ranaut.