Young star Prithviraj Sukumaran is basking in the glory of back-to-back blockbusters and with a number of promising projects in his kitty. The actor has been roped in for many big-ticket movies and will also be helming the Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer that will see him engaged with a tight schedule for the next few years.

After being cast in multiple projects, rumours had it that Prithviraj's next, to be directed by Blessy has apparently been shelved. Prithviraj, who reportedly replaced Tamil star Vikram in the movie, had earlier slammed the reports on the project as baseless rumours. In a Facebook post, the actor had then claimed that he allotted his dates from November 1 to March 31 for his dream project as he needs to go through multiple physical transformations to get into the skin of the character.

However, unlike the actor's earlier claim, Prithviraj's upcoming movie Aadu Jeevitham, based on writer Benyamin's best-selling novel of the same name, will not start rolling in November this year. The movie will only go on floors by February 2018 and the team of Blessy's directorial venture are now busy with its location hunt abroad.

"#LocationHunt Shoot commencing on Feb 2018! #AaduJeevitham @PrithviOfficial #Blessy #Poffactio [sic]," reads the latest tweet on the Twitter account of Poffactio, the official network of Prithviraj.

It is understood that the schedule of Aadu Jeevitham got postponed as Prithviraj needed to wrap up the shooting of costume designer-turned-filmmaker Roshni Dinaker's movie My Story, which is shot in Portugal. Recently, the female director had approached the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) after the shooting of the musical entertainer got interrupted due to Prithviraj's busy schedule. After the KFCC intervention, the actor allotted 14 days to complete the shooting of his portion in the film which also stars Parvathy.

After My Story, Prithviraj is expected to join the team of hitmaker Anjali Menon's next. Meanwhile, the youth icon's upcoming movie Vimaanam will hit the screens on November 10.

