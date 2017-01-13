OnePlus released the Android 7.0 Nougat-based OxygenOS to its flagship OnePlus 3/3T series a couple of weeks ago, and started working on the software for its predecessor OnePlus 2. But the company has no plans to release the update to the 2014 model — OnePlus One.

As per the contract between Google and Android affiliated phone-makers, they have to provide software support for 18 to 24 months only. So OnePlus One is deemed outdated.

However, OnePlus One owners need not throw their devices just yet. They can still use the latest software by installing custom ROMs. Among them, Resurrection Remix tops the list, since CyanogenMod got shut down last month.

Resurrection Remix custom ROM is as good as CyanogenMod. In addition to Android 7.1 Nougat software features, it also comes with some CM 14 attributes, including themes and shortcuts.

OnePlus One owners will be able to experience night mode, bundled notification, improved battery optimisation, multi-window options and numerous other value-added features to enhance user experience.

Prerequisites [Things to remember before installing Custom ROM]:

This new Resurrection Remix Android v7.1.1 Nougat custom ROM has to be installed on OnePlus One aka Bacon models only; if tried on other devices, it might brick them [To check your device model: Go to Settings >> About phone >> Model Number ]

>> >> ] Make sure the device is rooted (Bootloader unlocked) before going forward. [ How to unlock Bootloader ]

Though installing custom ROM improves the device's performance and UI experiences, it makes the company warranty void and it will no longer be liable to provide updates in future [users can restore warranty by flashing the device with stock-ROM].

Installation of custom ROM requires clearing of memory in the smartphone. So make sure to back all the data by installing Clockwork Mod (CWM) Recovery/ TWRP (v3.0.2-0).

Make sure you have installed USB drivers on the PC, or else the device will not be recognised by the computer.

Make sure your device has more than 80 percent battery, or else there is a chance of the smartphone getting temporarily bricked if the installation process is interrupted mid-way.

[Disclaimer: This procedure is very technical and should be performed by a person with sound knowledge of rooting (or manual software installation) Android devices. If the step-by-step installation process is not followed properly, there are chances of the smartphone getting bricked or being permanently irreparable. IBTimes India cannot be held responsible for any damage or claims from readers if the procedure does not yield the required results or if the smartphone is bricked. Hence, users are advised to proceed with caution.]

Tutorial: Step-by-step installation procedure of Resurrection Remix Android v7.1.1 Nougat custom ROM on OnePlus One via TWRP recovery method:

Step 1: DownloadResurrection Remix Android v7.1.1 Nougat custom ROM and Google Apps on to your PC.

[Note: downloadable file links are provided at the bottom]

Step 2: Connect OnePlus One to the computer

Step 3: Place the Resurrection Remix Android v7.1.1 Nougat custom ROM into the phone's storage memory.

[Note: Users are advised to paste the .zip file in the storage root folder, not in any other folder.]

Step 4: Turn off device and disconnect it from PC

Step 5: Perform Recovery mode sorties by long pressing Volume (Down) + Power buttons

Step 6: Once entering the TWRP settings menu, clear phone's memory (full) by selecting 'Wipe' option. Once done, select – 'Swipe to Factory Reset' perform factory reset

Step 7: Return to TWRP settings and tap 'Install' by the selecting .Zip file in the phone's memory downloaded from PC

Step 8: Come back to TWRP menu setting to approve the installation by tapping 'Swipe to Confirm Flash'

Step 9: Flashing of the custom ROM begins and after a few minutes, a message 'Successful' appears on the screen, thus completing installation.

Step 10: If faced with boot loop problem, navigate back to TWRP settings, and select 'Wipe cache/dalvik'. This procedure will help resolve any issue with regard to custom ROM installation

Downloadable files:

Resurrection Remix Android v7.1 Nougat custom ROM: HERE

Google Apps: HERE

USB driver: HERE

[Credits: Resurrection Remix]