Rumour has it that television heartthrob Rajeev Khandelwal, who was last seen on finite series Reporters, will soon be returning to the small screen.

According to a report in Tellychakkar.com, the actor will be seen on Life OK's next, which will revolve around the dark world of the drug business. Rajeev will reportedly play a cop from the narcotics department in the yet-to-be titled show.

Apparently, Jennifer Winget and Shaleen Malhotra were initially roped in to play the leads and had even shot the pilot episode. However, things didn't fall in place and both the actors walked out of the project.

Rumour had it that Rajeev was in talks with the makers and would soon start shooting for it. However, when asked about the same, the actor refused to have teamed up with the project. "I have nothing to do with TV. I am not part of any Life OK show," Rajeev told Tellychakkar.com

While Rajeev has denied being a part of the show, it remains to be seen if there is any truth to it.

The actor catapulted to stardom as Sujal from Kahiin To Hoga and later was part of shows like Deal Ya No Deal and Reporters. He had also hosted TV show Sach Ka Saamna.

Rajeev made his Bollywood debut with crime thriller film Aamir (2008), which proved to be a turning point in his career. He was also part of many films like Shaitan (2011), Soundtrack (2011), Table No.21 (2013), Samrat & Co (2015) and Fever (2016).