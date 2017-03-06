Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast

Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast Close
WABC-TV reporter CeFaan Kim was covering a story on the Lower East Side of Manhattan on 3 March, when a man bombed the live broadcast. The stranger wearing a hockey mask slings his arm around Kim, a former U.S. Army Reserve sergeant, before they scuffle and the man in the mask attempts to push Kim to the floor.
loading image
IBT TV
Vice president Mike Pence responds to email misconduct allegations
Most popular