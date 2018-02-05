Renault India has launched special variants of its popular small car, the Kwid. Christened the Super Hero edition, the new Kwid variants are inspired by Marvel Avengers superheroes Iron Man and Captain America.

The Kwid prices Super Hero edition has been priced from Rs 4.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is about Rs 29,900 costlier than the Kwid RXT variant. Prospective buyers can book the limited-edition model exclusively on Amazon.in for a token amount of Rs 9,999.

The Kwid Super Hero edition has been designed and developed by Renault's design studios in Mumbai and Chennai. The Kwid Iron Man and Captain America-themed models are offered only with the 1.0-litre engine in both manual and AMT transmission options. It is offered as a top-spec variant above the current range-topper 1.0L RXT (O).

1 / 3





The Renault Kwid Captain America-inspired edition will be offered in White colour with Captain America's iconic shield and suit theme, while the Kwid Iron Man-inspired edition will come in Red colour with Iron Man's arc reactor and armour theme.

Following are the new additions to both new Super Hero edition iterations.

Renault Kwid Iron Man inspired edition Renault Kwid Captain America inspired edition Arc Reactor and Iron Man Armour inspired graphics Captain America Suit and Shield inspired graphics Fiery Red ORVMs with Armour Gold streak Bright Red ORVMs with White streak Sporty steering wheel with Red accent and red stitch Sporty steering wheel with Blue accent and red stitch Armour Gold front and rear terrain protector Bright Red front and rear terrain protector Two-tone Armour Gold and Glossy Black gear knob Two-tone Anodised Red and glossy Black gear knob Armour Gold grille accents Bright Red grille accents Anodised Red centre fascia surround Supreme Blue centre fascia surround Armour Gold door trim accents Anodised Red door trim accents Titanium Black interior Titanium Black Interior Harmony 'INVINCIBLE' Insignia 'SUPER SOLDIER' Insignia

Renault Kwid 1.0L SCe draws power from a 999cc three-cylinder engine that can churn out 67bhp of power at 5,500rpm and 91Nm of torque at 4,250rpm. Renault has also sold more than 200,000 Kwid units so far.