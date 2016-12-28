Star Wars fans were left deeply saddened by the demise of their beloved actress Carrie Fisher. The Wishful Drinking author reportedly suffered a heart attack on a flight last week. Fisher rose to fame playing the role of Princess Leia Organa in the original Star Wars trilogy.

The original Star Wars franchise consists of three films in total — A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. She also reprised her role as Princess Leia in the latest Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015). Even the eighth film of the series, Star Wars: Episode VIII, in which Fisher appears as Leia Organa, wrapped shooting in July and is now in post-production.

In her memoir, we gathered some of the most memorable Princess Leia quotes from the Star Wars franchise below:

Leia asking help from renowned Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi in her rebellion against the Empire

"Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you're my only hope."

Leia to her rescuer Luke Skywalker

"Aren't you a little short for a stormtrooper?"

Princess Leia to Han takes a jab at her beau, played by Harrison Ford

"Why, you stuck up, half-witted, scruffy-looking Nerf herder."

Leia at Han during a tense argument in The Empire Strikes Back

"I'd just as soon kiss a Wookie."

Leia to Han as she takes over the reins of her own rescue

"Someone has to save our skins. Into the garbage chute, fly boy."

Princess Leia Organa kisses Han after he steers them out of the asteroid field

"You have your moments. Not many of them, but you do have them."

After Leia meets Wicket the Ewok

"You're a jittery little thing, aren't you?"

Leia's reaction after Luke reveals he is her brother

"I know. Somehow, I've always known."

When Han Solo departs for Starkiller Base

"No matter how much we fought, I've always hated watching you leave."

Leia to Rey in The Force Awakens

"May the Force be with you."